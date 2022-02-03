Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care
Phillip Martin, senior investigative reporter for GBH News, talks with Rachel Maddow about a neo-Nazi group protesting Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and two doctors in particular, accusing them of anti-white policies, echoing Donald Trump's claims that white people "have to go to the back of the line to get medical help."Feb. 3, 2022
