Neo-Nazi organizers of Charlottesville being financially wrecked by lawsuit
11:01
Rachel Maddow looks at how a lawsuit by survivors of violence committed by hate groups who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia four years ago is already financially crushing the racist groups and individual organizers even before the trial is fully under way. Taylor Dumpson of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law talks about her own experience using the court system to punish racist attackers.Oct. 26, 2021