    NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests

NBC News archival video | Original air date: May 22, 1961: NBC's Frank McGee hosts a special report on the violence in Alabama in response to Freedom Riders protesting for civil rights and against segregation in the Deep South, and the federal response of sending U.S. Marshals to preserve order where local law enforcement had failed to do so.July 17, 2023

