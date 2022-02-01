IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Nazi gatherings in broad daylight in Florida spark alarm

08:46

Florida State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith talks with Rachel Maddow about the horror his constituents feel at learning about gatherings of Nazis in their area, and where they came from.Feb. 1, 2022

