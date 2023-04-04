IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools

    06:06

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • 'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • Protesters rally for gun reform at Tennessee state capitol after Nashville shooting

    02:10

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

    11:10

  • Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting

    00:50

  • Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    10:47

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

    09:37

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

    03:39

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59

Rachel Maddow

Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation

02:58

Rachel Maddow reports on a massive protest by students in Nashville, Tennessee demanding legislators take action improve gun safety following the recent shooting at The Covenant School that left three nine-year-olds among the dead.April 4, 2023

  • DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools

    06:06

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • 'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

    07:39

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All