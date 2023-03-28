IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Nashville mayor: 'This is our worst day'

03:57

Nashville Mayor John Cooper talks with Rachel Maddow about the horrifying gun massacre at The Covenant School, how his city is processing the tragedy and what his city needs to address the problem of gun violence. March 28, 2023

