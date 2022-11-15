IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

    05:46

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

    04:37

  • Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

    03:21

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

    03:30

  • White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success

    07:11

  • Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence

    06:23

  • Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer

    05:53

  • Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin

    01:13

  • Kornacki: States should consider Florida lessons in vote counting post-2000

    01:52

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34

  • In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

  • Uncalled races leave paths for both parties to control the House

    06:50

  • Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

    10:38

  • Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

    01:25

  • Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

    04:25

  • Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

    05:10

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

    02:05

Rachel Maddow

Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

04:01

Rachel Maddow notes the history of narrow majorities controlling the House of Representatives often leading to gridlock on trying to pass legislation, but Republicans don't have much of a legislative agenda anyway, so the narrow margin is fine for their purposes of using committee power to troll President Biden in the hopes of generating scandals for 2024. Nov. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

    05:46

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

    04:37

  • Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

    03:21

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

    03:30

  • White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success

    07:11

  • Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All