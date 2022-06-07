MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Full video: 'Why are you here?': Senator Murphy exhorts colleagues to act on gun violence

    05:18

  • New reporting shows shameless self-dealing by Trump admin's Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin

    06:43

  • Kushner, Mnuchin self-dealing shows need for better anti-corruption laws after Trump

    04:04

  • GOP congressman walks back denial of Capitol tour ahead of Jan. 6

    01:49

  • Russia ramps up nuclear talk as position in Ukraine weakens

    07:23

  • Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

    06:26

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

    06:03

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

    02:44

  • Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Politico: Draft majority opinion shows Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights

    17:38

  • Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27

  • Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    07:58

  • Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'

    04:40

  • U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

    03:10

  • How populations are lured into tolerating previously unacceptable behavior in politics

    05:36

Rachel Maddow

MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

01:39

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that the first hearing by the January 6th Committee will be on Thursday, June 9 with special coverage on MSNBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, the audio of the hearing and related analysis from Rachel and her MSNBC colleagues will be uploaded to The Rachel Maddow Show podcast feed for those unable to watch live.June 7, 2022

