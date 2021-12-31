Most threats against election workers, stoked by Trump's Big Lie, go unpunished: Reuters
09:36
Share this -
copied
Peter Eisler, national affairs correspondent for Reuters, talks about the patterns seen in detailed research into death threats leveled against election workers in the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 loss.Dec. 31, 2021
UP NEXT
Covid tests don't do what you think they do, Dr. Fauci explains
07:58
Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations
03:58
'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid
03:32
States target Sackler family for opioid crisis justice after judge dumps bankruptcy deal
04:31
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, one-of-a-kind political titan, dies at 82
11:27
'It's a balancing act': New CDC guidance weighs practicality but raises questions