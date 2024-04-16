More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer

Rachel Maddow looks at some of the stories The National Enquirer published about Donald Trump's political opponents in the 2016 presidential campaign, and talks with Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times, about how New York prosecutors view the scheme between Trump and then-publisher of The National Enquirer, David Pecker. April 16, 2024