  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

  • 1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

  • Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

  • Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

  • Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

  • Lawrence on the ‘unhinged’ meeting leading to January 6th riot

  • Capitol Police Ofc. Harry Dunn: Jan. 6 rioters owe America an apology

    Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

    Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

  • There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says

  • 'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

  • Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor

  • Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

  • Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 7

  • January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection

  • Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups

Rachel Maddow

Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

An MSNBC panel discusses Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' hard-to-define role in the January 6th and the new piece of testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson in the seventh hearing that shows when Meadows realized Donald Trump had lost the election and turned to find other means to preserve Trump's power. July 13, 2022

