Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme
Rachel Maddow compares the boilerplate language past vice presidents have used in announcing the counting of the electoral college votes, and the additional language about the Senate parliamentarian Mike Pence added, suggesting he knew about the fake Trump elector slates. Jan. 18, 2022
