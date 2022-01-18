IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

06:22

Rachel Maddow compares the boilerplate language past vice presidents have used in announcing the counting of the electoral college votes, and the additional language about the Senate parliamentarian Mike Pence added, suggesting he knew about the fake Trump elector slates. Jan. 18, 2022

