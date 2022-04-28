IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Michigan GOP in chaos as fealty to Trump's Big Lie defines party

02:04

Rachel Maddow reports on Michigan Republicans choosing two 2020 election conspiracy theorists as nominees for Secretary of State and Attorney General while a Republican member of the election board quit over the party's preoccupation with "delusional lies."April 28, 2022

