Rachel Maddow

Melber: January 6th hearings show Trump pushing voter fraud even as he complained about it

03:52

Ari Melber and an MSNBC panel talk about how Donald Trump's effort to use the Department of Justice to overturn his election loss in Georgia represents a collection of crimes, some of which he was simultaneously accusing others of committing.June 24, 2022

