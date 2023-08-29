IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Meadows takes risk with surprise testimony that has potential to backfire

    Report on Trump's private remarks reveals true stakes of 2024 election

  • Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait

  • Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump

  • Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.

  • Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through

  • Historic "Little Rock Nine" school pushes back on Arkansas law limiting race studies

  • Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?

  • The dog that didn't bark: Trump's calls for massive protests go unanswered

  • A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

  • 'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal

  • 'A terrible moment for our country': Clinton reacts to string of Donald Trump indictments

  • 'It's rooting against America': Clinton on Trump bashing US women's soccer and American institutions

  • Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

  • Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids

  • The Trump fraud case you forgot about: Scammy scheme lawsuit unnoticed among big cases

  • Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

  • Judge emphasizes Trump 'not commit a crime,' 'try to influence a juror' in terms of release

  • 'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

Meadows takes risk with surprise testimony that has potential to backfire

Legal observers were surprised today when Mark Meadows, former Donald Trump chief of staff, took to the witness stand in a hearing in the Georgia case in which he is a co-defendant with Trump. Chuck Rosenberg, former federal prosecutor, explains the stakes of Meadows' effort to move his case to federal court.Aug. 29, 2023

