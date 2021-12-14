Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections
Rachel Maddow looks at questions the January 6th Committee says it would have asked Mark Meadows before he stopped cooperating with the investigation, including some that suggest members of Congress working with the Trump White House to connect with state legislators to pressure them into overturning Trump's 2020 defeat.Dec. 14, 2021
