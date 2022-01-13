McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops
03:43
Rachel Maddow reviews the list of Republican members of Congress who have been indicted in the past few years while Kevin McCarthy has been the Republican leader in the House, and notes that new reporting on developments in the Matt Gaetz case could add yet another to the list. Jan. 13, 2022
