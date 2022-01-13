IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states

    11:57

  • Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules

    07:57

  • Republicans in at least three states filed forged elector letters; possible pattern seen

    07:53

  • Trump lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors; days later, Trump rants about law enforcement

    10:57

  • No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

    02:09

  • Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    04:34

  • Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    07:02

  • Trump victim act follows authoritarian playbook drawing in fanatical supporters

    06:16

  • 'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle

    03:06

  • Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans

    09:49

  • January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation

    07:05

  • 'This is not about a day': Booker sets January 6 on U.S. civil rights timeline -full video

    22:23

  • Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery

    04:10

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10

  • Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

    04:27

  • Fate of voting rights legislation rests on pressure from 'spotlight of history'

    04:05

  • Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

    02:36

Rachel Maddow

McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

04:05

Rachel Maddow reports on the January 6th Committee's interest in speaking with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has declared his refusal to cooperate with the committee despite earlier claims that he has nothing to hide and would meet willingly with the committee.Jan. 13, 2022

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states

    11:57

  • Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules

    07:57

  • Republicans in at least three states filed forged elector letters; possible pattern seen

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All