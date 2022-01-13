McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony
04:05
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on the January 6th Committee's interest in speaking with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has declared his refusal to cooperate with the committee despite earlier claims that he has nothing to hide and would meet willingly with the committee.Jan. 13, 2022
McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops
03:43
Now Playing
McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony
04:05
UP NEXT
January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme
06:37
Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states
11:57
Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules
07:57
Republicans in at least three states filed forged elector letters; possible pattern seen