Madeleine Albright, first woman secretary of state, dies at 84
03:07
Ali Velshi reports on the death of Madeleine Albright and looks back at her assertive stance against Slobodan Milosevic and her remarks on the 20th century's lessons on the dangers of state aggression and brutality. March 24, 2022
