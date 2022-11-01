IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to follow a podcast (like Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra)

    01:38

  • Law catches up to 2020 right-wing election scammers as 2022 sees new intimidation tactics

    10:33

  • Voting rights groups turn to courts to fight ballot box vigilantes

    06:17

  • Midterm election turnout on pace more typical of presidential elections

    03:12

  • Republican authoritarianism adds familiar antisemitic accompaniment

    05:22

  • Midterms see Democrats pit practical, small-ball politics against GOP demagoguing racism

    06:47

  • Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known

    07:43

  • 'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee

    01:29

  • Jan. 6 Committee raises specter of criminal referrals including for Secret Service members

    04:14

  • 'What kind of snowflake is Donald Trump?": Raskin calls out Trump to answer subpoena

    06:48

  • Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’

    09:31

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17

  • 'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    06:22

  • 'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'

    10:05
    Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

    08:46
    Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet

    01:09

  • WATCH: Silver Legion member distributes propaganda outside the Aryan Bookstore in Los Angeles

    00:27

  • Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

  • Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

    08:07

  • Maddow: Defending democracy calls for a whole-of-society response

    03:26

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

08:46

Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022

