    Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system

Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system

In the midst of the frenzy over the news of Donald Trump's indictment, one politician made especially dangerous remarks that would threaten the foundations of American justice, and it wasn't Donald Trump. Ron DeSantis, in a tweet, suggested that he would ignore the law and his duties as governor in order to help keep Trump from being accountable to the law, a proposition more dangerous than any indictment, Rachel Maddow explains. March 31, 2023

