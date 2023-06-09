IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Maddow on Trump indictment: 'He knew it was wrong when he did it'

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

  • U.S. considers action to counter anti-gay hate stoked in Uganda by American evangelicals

    05:41

  • 'Do not congratulate': Trump coziness with dictators tests GOP primary opponents

    04:23

  • Trump posts online meltdown after lawyers meet DOJ officials; charges anticipated soon

    07:57

  • Rachel Maddow announces new podcast series: 'Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News'

    01:09

  • DOJ's reported interest in Trump foreign business deals reframes scope of Mar-a-Lago probe

    03:24

  • Saddled with Trump, unpopular policies, GOP toys with tanking economy under Biden

    09:03

  • Carroll moves to teach Trump lesson he failed to learn from loss in court

    07:29

  • Bicyclist brings white supremacists low with skilled heckling

    01:45

  • Durham report, long-awaited by Trump supporters, fails to deliver on hype

    06:13

  • E. Jean Carroll 'thrilled' to finally hold Donald Trump to account for his lies

    11:59

  • Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39

  • Why being Latino and also a neo-Nazi are not mutually exclusive

    03:12

  • Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics

    10:57

  • Jury hears closing arguments, begins deliberations in Carroll lawsuit against Trump

    05:50

  • Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

    04:40

  • Anti-trans neo-Nazis in Ohio find common cause with state Republicans

    03:05

  • U.S. religious extremists help push radical anti-gay laws in Africa

    09:21

  • Blue states passing laws to protect against red state overreach

    07:21

Rachel Maddow

Maddow on Trump indictment: 'He knew it was wrong when he did it'

02:07

Rachel Mdadow talks with Nicolle Wallace about passages in the federal indictment of Donald Trump in which Trump makes clear that he knows what he is doing sharing classified material is not allowed as he does it anyway.June 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Maddow on Trump indictment: 'He knew it was wrong when he did it'

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    14:23

  • U.S. considers action to counter anti-gay hate stoked in Uganda by American evangelicals

    05:41

  • 'Do not congratulate': Trump coziness with dictators tests GOP primary opponents

    04:23

  • Trump posts online meltdown after lawyers meet DOJ officials; charges anticipated soon

    07:57

  • Rachel Maddow announces new podcast series: 'Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News'

    01:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All