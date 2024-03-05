IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The Republican Party is going through some things': Maddow marvels at GOP veering into extremism
Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

'The Republican Party is going through some things': Maddow marvels at GOP veering into extremism

Rachel Maddow looks at examples of Republicans supporting radical, extreme policy ideas across states and at the federal level, from expressions of antisemitism to restrictions on education to bans on contraception.March 5, 2024

