Rachel Maddow

Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing

01:43

Rachel Maddow emphasizes that the January 6th attack on the Capitol was not an isolated event but rather, part of a larger, current campaign following the January 6th playbook to undermine elections.June 9, 2022

