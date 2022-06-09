Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing

Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda06:30
What to expect from 1/6 hearings06:03
Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability09:46
'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 604:49
- Now Playing
Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing01:43
- UP NEXT
'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot12:05
NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"07:46
Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?06:22
Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/608:58
D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges01:11
Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’07:15
Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’07:30
Country cannot heal without 'some marker of truth': Rep. Andy Kim on Jan. 6 riots04:10
Banging of the doors 'still haunts me': Rep. Madeleine Dean revisits Jan. 6 at Capitol07:23
Kurt Bardella: Most damning part of what we'll hear today will come from Republicans04:38
David Brooks says the 'Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It'04:15
House Majority Leader says 'hard to see' if GOP will vote to 'make our communities safer'08:49
Senator predicts public will hear 'incredibly troubling' findings from Jan. 6 hearing08:50
'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing04:17
Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda06:30
What to expect from 1/6 hearings06:03
Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability09:46
'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 604:49
- Now Playing
Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing01:43
- UP NEXT
'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot12:05
Play All