    Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

06:33

Rachel Maddow reacts to the historic significance of Donald Trump being indicted for trying to subvert his 2020 election loss with violence, and the legal treatment of Trump as a regular citizen without the powers or protections of the presidency. Aug. 2, 2023

    Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

