Rachel Maddow

Local Republicans compromising voting systems in pursuit of Trump's Big Lie: Reuters

06:32

Nathan Layne, reporter for Reuters, talks about cases in which local Republicans, duped by Donald Trump, have engaged in activities that compromised the security of voting systems in an effort to find evidence that supports Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election. April 30, 2022

