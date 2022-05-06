IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Local prosecutors form a bulwark against laws to punish women, doctors for abortions

06:03

Kym Worthy, prosecutor for Wayne County, Michigan, talks about her refusal to prosecute women who get abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, triggering Michigan's abortion ban.May 6, 2022

