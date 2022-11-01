IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins

03:24

Rachel Maddow runs through the list of lawsuits, investigations and criminal cases in Donald Trump's orbit, the latest of which is the criminal trial of his company, the Trump Organization. Nov. 1, 2022

