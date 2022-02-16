Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion
02:56
Share this -
copied
Alex Wagner reports on a previously unreported January 5th letter from Arizona legislator and fake Trump elector Jake Hoffman to Mike Pence about the possibility of replacing Arizona's legitimate electors with fake Trump electors, and confirmation of the letter's receipt from a White House staffer. Feb. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day
07:17
Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia
03:45
Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs
03:01
Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions
06:07
Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions
07:43
Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News