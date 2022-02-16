Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

  • Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

    03:45

  • Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs

    03:01

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions

    07:43

  • Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News

    00:55

  • War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    03:54

  • January 6th probe tracing chain of command despite resistance from Trump entourage

    07:26

  • Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

    05:19

  • New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents

    05:07

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

    08:04

  • Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

    02:22

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

    06:05

  • Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

    09:46

  • Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy

    01:44

  • As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally

    07:12

  • Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison 

    02:53

  • Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

    09:01

  • Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling

    05:23

Rachel Maddow

Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

02:56

Alex Wagner reports on a previously unreported January 5th letter from Arizona legislator and fake Trump elector Jake Hoffman to Mike Pence about the possibility of replacing Arizona's legitimate electors with fake Trump electors, and confirmation of the letter's receipt from a White House staffer. Feb. 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

  • Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

    03:45

  • Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs

    03:01

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions

    07:43

  • Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News

    00:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All