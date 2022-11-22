IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

Rachel Maddow

Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

07:09

Rachel Maddow talks to historian Bradley Hart about protecting democracy and the lessons learned from a WWII scandal in which some members of Congress worked with a Nazi agent to distribute pro-Nazi propaganda.Nov. 22, 2022

