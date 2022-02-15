IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

03:45

Alex Wagner looks back at how Vladimir Putin used gaslighting as a tactic while Russia invaded eastern Ukraine and Crimea, leading the U.S. to call out every move Russia has made in positioning itself for a broader invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022

