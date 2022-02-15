Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia
03:45
Share this -
copied
Alex Wagner looks back at how Vladimir Putin used gaslighting as a tactic while Russia invaded eastern Ukraine and Crimea, leading the U.S. to call out every move Russia has made in positioning itself for a broader invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions
07:43
Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News
00:55
War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)
03:54
January 6th probe tracing chain of command despite resistance from Trump entourage
07:26
Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping
05:19
New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents