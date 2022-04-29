IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

Rachel Maddow

Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

Rachel Maddow salutes Arthur Lien, prolific courtroom artist who has been America's eyes in federal courts that do not allow cameras, as he sketches his last Supreme Court picture on his way to retirement at the end of this Supreme Court term.April 29, 2022

