Rachel Maddow

Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

07:51

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's ongoing legal entanglements, from Judge Chutkan reinstating the gag order in his federal criminal case to his progeny testifying soon in his civil fraud trial, to the effort to boot him off the ballot for being an insurrectionist.Oct. 31, 2023

