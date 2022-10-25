IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Law catches up to 2020 right-wing election scammers as 2022 sees new intimidation tactics

10:33

Rachel Maddow catches viewers up on the cases against right-wing political activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman who tried to intimidate Black voters with a robocall ahead of the 2020 election, and looks at new right-wing voter intimidation tactics for the 2022 election that are already being taken to court.Oct. 25, 2022

