Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia

- UP NEXT
In Ketanji Brown Jackson's success, a lesson in what is possible in a democracy05:26
Russia bombs train station, wartime hub for Ukrainian civilians06:15
Velshi: Ukraine shows what an existential fight for democracy looks like03:10
Putin's information war drives wedge through cross-border families05:09
Judge Jackson blazes important trail in ascent to Supreme Court11:10
Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter01:16
New audio evidence further points to lying by Russia on atrocities in Ukraine07:34
Patriotism supplants political ideology in Ukrainian fight to repel Russian invasion08:02
Putin manipulates Russians' memory of World War II to shape false Ukraine narrative04:40
Putin sacrifices Russian culture for war to deny Ukraine's existence: Snyder05:15
Fake Trump elector loses reelection bid to volunteer poll worker01:51
Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns07:22
U.S. aid to Ukraine adjusts to Russian threat; longer term planning considered04:17
Panic escalates as Russia increases attacks on civilian targets in southern Ukraine05:32
Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior02:32
'We will never forgive': Ukrainians reel at the horror of Russian war atrocities07:00
DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push01:47
Horrors in Ukraine spark push for war crimes charges for Russia05:04
Bipartisan vote moves Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation01:09
Apparent Russian war crimes change tenor, urgency of West's response04:55
- UP NEXT
In Ketanji Brown Jackson's success, a lesson in what is possible in a democracy05:26
Russia bombs train station, wartime hub for Ukrainian civilians06:15
Velshi: Ukraine shows what an existential fight for democracy looks like03:10
Putin's information war drives wedge through cross-border families05:09
Judge Jackson blazes important trail in ascent to Supreme Court11:10
Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter01:16
Play All