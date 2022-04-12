IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia

08:43

Rachel Maddow revisits the years of advocacy by Vladimir Kara-Murza for democracy and against corruption in Russia, making him a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin and a target of his ire, and now, reportedly, the subject of detention in Russia. April 12, 2022

