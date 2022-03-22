Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open
Ali Velshi reports on the beginning of Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the Senate for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who invoked the memory of Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge in the United States, in her remarks to the Judiciary Committee. March 22, 2022
