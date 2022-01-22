Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

  • Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

    02:57

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

    07:34

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings

    08:25

  • Trumps surprisingly uninsulated from sketchy accounting, court documents suggest

    03:52

  • Supreme Court effectively ends Trump foot-dragging on 1/6 investigation document requests

    03:38

  • Recent history of Senate 'nuclear option' belies hand-wringing on voting rights bills

    01:57

  • As state Republicans pare back voting access, Manchin blurts obtuse excuses

    06:36

  • Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general

    05:57

  • Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation

    07:24

  • Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

    06:22

  • Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas

    03:22

  • Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes

    03:49

  • Congressional Black Caucus chair offers political warning to voting rights opponents

    06:26

  • 'Seditious conspiracy' is tough to prosecute but couldn't be a more fitting case: McQuade

    01:50

  • U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine

    06:51

  • Crush of Covid on U.S. hospitals calls for 'thinking outside of dogma' for solutions

    06:38

  • January 6th Committee looks to hear from Mike Pence, target of Trump mob's wrath

    04:48

Rachel Maddow

Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

10:40

Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, talks about her new reporting on the activism and paid affiliations and lobbying of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, that Justice Thomas does not acknowledge conflict with cases before the Supreme Court from which he should recuse himself.Jan. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

  • Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

    02:57

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

    07:34

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings

    08:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All