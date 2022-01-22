Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases
Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, talks about her new reporting on the activism and paid affiliations and lobbying of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, that Justice Thomas does not acknowledge conflict with cases before the Supreme Court from which he should recuse himself.Jan. 22, 2022
