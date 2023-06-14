IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

08:43

Rachel Maddow talks with legal analyst Lisa Rubin about the parameters set by the magistrate judge in Donald Trump's arraignment, and discusses with an MSNBC panel the challenges of treating Donald Trump like every other defendant when his circumstances are so unique. June 14, 2023

