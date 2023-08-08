IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence

    06:54

  • You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12

  • Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump

    08:36

  • The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request

    08:38

  • Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order

    09:55

  • Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

    08:14

  • Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon

    03:54

  • Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, “we would have little hope of saving American democracy”

    16:13

  • The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

    05:11

  • Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation

    05:15

  • Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"

    06:14

  • Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes

    05:04

  • Trump's mask slips further with choice of Alabama political event

    05:10

  • 'Extremely volatile situation': Trump could put himself in jail before a prosecutor does

    07:55

  • 'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense

    09:40

Rachel Maddow

Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

04:14

Rachel Maddow reviews the rapid exchange of filings between the DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors and Donald Trump's defense team and newly breaking response from Judge Tanya Chutkan on the question of issuing a protective order restraining Donald Trump from disrupting the course of the trial with evidence the Justice Department shares with Trump's defense. Aug. 8, 2023

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence

    06:54

  • You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12

  • Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump

    08:36

  • The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All