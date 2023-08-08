Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump06:04
- Now Playing
Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses04:14
- UP NEXT
Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence06:54
You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV11:12
Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump08:36
The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request08:38
Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order09:55
Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning08:14
Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon03:54
Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, “we would have little hope of saving American democracy”16:13
The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers05:11
Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation05:15
Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’02:39
“New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares05:57
The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words05:25
Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"06:14
Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes05:04
Trump's mask slips further with choice of Alabama political event05:10
'Extremely volatile situation': Trump could put himself in jail before a prosecutor does07:55
'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense09:40
Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump06:04
- Now Playing
Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses04:14
- UP NEXT
Coup confession bomb explodes: See Trump's own words used as criminal evidence06:54
You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV11:12
Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump08:36
The clock is ticking for Trump’s team to respond to protective order request08:38
Play All