January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying
03:06
Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the diversity of evidence the January 6th Committee has collected in its investigation and how revealing evidence related to Ivanka Trump's activities on January 6th makes her relevance to the investigation obvious to the public and makes any resistance she might put up to testifying to the investigation harder to justify. Jan. 21, 2022
January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump
06:18
