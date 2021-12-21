January 6th Committee requests records from Republican Rep. Scott Perry
01:56
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on late breaking news that the January 6th Committee has requested materials from sitting Republican Rep. Scott Perry, as the New York Times reports the Committee is considering how to deal with criminal matters its investigation uncovers. Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
January 6th Committee requests records from Republican Rep. Scott Perry
01:56
UP NEXT
Maddow: If you've been putting off vaccination, the time to do it is now.
01:56
'No slack in the system': Struggling hospitals despair at prospect of Omicron wave
09:55
Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote
02:29
Wearied by Manchin perfidy, progressives eye 'two track process' to achieve BBB's goals
03:44
Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans