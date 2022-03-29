January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro
Rep. Jaime Raskin, member of the January 6th Committee, explains that the Committee is losing patience with Trump officials still trying to use executive privilege to avoid cooperating with the investigation, so they have voted to recommend contempt charges for Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro. March 29, 2022
