IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee

    03:17

  • 1/6 cmte. recommends contempt charges

    10:25

  • Rep. Schiff: DOJ needs do its part to hold Trump accountable

    02:57

  • 'Illegality of the plan was obvious': Judge says Trump likely committed crimes

    06:04

  • Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says

    10:28

  • Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    06:59

  • 'Coup confession': Subpoenaed Trump aide hit with same vote that got Bannon indicted

    06:59

  • Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

    03:26

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

    09:57

  • Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

    10:01

  • Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

    04:34

  • Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

    05:38

  • 'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

    04:41

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  • Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6

    05:13

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

    02:07

  • 45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39

  • Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

Rachel Maddow

January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

02:21

Rep. Jaime Raskin, member of the January 6th Committee, explains that the Committee is losing patience with Trump officials still trying to use executive privilege to avoid cooperating with the investigation, so they have voted to recommend contempt charges for Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro. March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee

    03:17

  • 1/6 cmte. recommends contempt charges

    10:25

  • Rep. Schiff: DOJ needs do its part to hold Trump accountable

    02:57

  • 'Illegality of the plan was obvious': Judge says Trump likely committed crimes

    06:04

  • Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says

    10:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All