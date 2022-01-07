IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation

07:05

Doris Kearns Goodwin, presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about the importance of a complete, accurate, and compelling story of the January 6th attack that provides Americans a common understanding of what took place and prevents the kind of divergent narratives that would lead to further violence.Jan. 7, 2022

