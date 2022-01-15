January 6th Committee looks to hear from Mike Pence, target of Trump mob's wrath
04:48
Rep. Elaine Luria, member of the January 6th Committee talks about the committee's interest in hearing from Mike Pence, and how the picture of the Trump camp's scheme to overturn the 2020 election is coming into focus.Jan. 15, 2022
