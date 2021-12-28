January 6th Committee lays out timeline for public hearings, reports: WaPo
02:08
The Washington Post is reporting that the committee investigating the Januarty 6th attack is planning "a dramatic presentation" in public hearings this winter and into spring, with public reports to follow.Dec. 28, 2021
