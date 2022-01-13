January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme
06:37
Rachel Maddow highlights passages from the contempt report for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that point to him having some role in the creation of fake slates of electors for Donald Trump after his 2020 election defeat.Jan. 13, 2022
