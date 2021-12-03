IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt

  • January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

  • Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies

  • Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

  • Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint

  • U.S. women's reproductive rights at stake as Supreme Court to hear 'biggest case in years'

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

  • Biden signs veterans' maternal health law as Underwood's 'Momnibus' gains support

  • Archive: U.S. House of Representatives begins televising proceedings

  • OK national guard members have most to lose in governor's stand-off stunt with Pentagon

  • 'We have the tools to handle this': Health officials brace for Omicron variant

  • Infighting among QAnon luminaries roils delusional movement

  • Missouri gives Strickland his freedom, but no compensation for decades lost in prison

  • Accountability for Arbery killing overcomes local politics

  • Before it was a national touchstone, the Ahmaud Arbery murder was a local news story

  • Scientists hope rocket crash offers insight on protecting Earth from asteroid collision

  • Democrats seeing positive economic signs face further challenges, including messaging

January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

Rachel Maddow reports on Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican vice-chair of the January 6th Committee looking ahead to "multiple weeks" of hearings on the attack on the Capitol. Dec. 3, 2021

