January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT
08:30
Michael Schmidt, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, discusses his reporting that the January 6th Committee is intentionally following a prosecutorial model in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol, including Donald Trump's role, in the hopes that Attorney General Merrick Garland will be moved to act beyond only prosecuting the losers who attacked Congress. Feb. 8, 2022
