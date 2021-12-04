IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election

03:35

Rachel Maddow shares part of a public transcript from the January 6th Committee's attempt to depose former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in which it is revealed that the letter Clark sent to pressure Georgia to overturn Donald Trump's election loss contained document metadata from the White House Communications Agency.Dec. 4, 2021

