Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election
03:35
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow shares part of a public transcript from the January 6th Committee's attempt to depose former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in which it is revealed that the letter Clark sent to pressure Georgia to overturn Donald Trump's election loss contained document metadata from the White House Communications Agency.Dec. 4, 2021
As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt
10:19
January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year
01:37
Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies
05:10
Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights
02:55
'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment
05:10
Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies