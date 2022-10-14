IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Jan. 6 Committee raises specter of criminal referrals including for Secret Service members

04:14

Rachel Maddow looks at highlights from the January 6th Committee hearing in which members expressed frustration with a lack of cooperation or even obstruction of the committee's investigation.Oct. 14, 2022

